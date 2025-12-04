Larry Brown Sports

Cause of death for Elden Campbell has been revealed

Elden Campbell in a white shirt
Elden Campbell in 2008. Photo Credit: Dustin Senger / Portfolio Area Support Group Qatar Public Affairs Office.

The cause of death has been revealed for late former NBA player Elden Campbell.

Campbell died this week at the age of 57. His family shared a statement on Wednesday saying that Campbell had died while he was out fishing in the ocean.

“He was a man to whom family meant everything — generous, funny, disciplined and kind, but could shut you down if required. A man of God, he passed doing what he loved; fishing out on the ocean, enjoying his idea of an ideal day,” the family said.

TMZ’s Michael J. Babcock reported that authorities in Florida say Campbell died by drowning. The drowning was ruled to be an accident.

Campbell grew up in Los Angeles and later played nine seasons for his hometown Lakers. A former first-round pick out of Clemson, Campbell averaged 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks across 618 games (381 starts) in a Lakers uniform. He won the NBA championship with the team in 2004. Campbell also played for the Hornets, Sonics, Pistons and Nets.

