Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Celtics insider teases Jayson Tatum’s potential return date

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Jayson Tatum smiling
May 7, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) smiles before game one of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The buzz surrounding Jayson Tatum’s potential return to the court for the Boston Celtics is getting harder to ignore.

Last week, the Celtics superstar began participating in 5-on-5 scrimmages with the team. Such progression is often the final checkpoint for an injured player before returning to play.

ESPN’s Shams Charania previously noted that Tatum also needs to clear the mental hurdle before returning from the torn Achilles injury he suffered last May. At least one Celtics insider believes Tatum is getting closer and closer to that point.

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons, a longtime Celtics diehard who’s often plugged into what’s going on with the team, named a specific date for Tatum’s return: March 6 against the Dallas Mavericks. During Sunday’s episode of his podcast, Simmons noted that “all signs are pointing to Friday” when the Celtics host the Mavericks at TD Garden in Boston, Mass.

Tatum has stated in the past that he wants to return in front of his home fans. The Celtics play at home Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets and Friday against the Mavs before embarking on a three-game road trip.

Boston may pump the brakes on a return and give Tatum another full week to recover. But if the 6-time All-Star is truly keen on returning this week, Celtics fans may want to keep their Friday night free to watch some basketball.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App