Michael Irvin reveals the Cowboys decision that ‘pains him’

Michael Irvin is not happy that the Dallas Cowboys failed to take advantage of what he sees as a major opportunity.

Irvin was critical of the Cowboys for not tapping into the knowledge that former quarterback Troy Aikman could have offered. Aikman is now advising the Miami Dolphins , which Irvin says “pains him.”

“It does pain me to see that,” Irvin said. “I mean, I think it’s criminal for any club not to try to just glean as much as you can from a guy like Troy Aikman, whose job is to go and talk to teams, talk to coaches, and bring an understanding of what’s going on behind the scenes to the world.”

Michael Irvin says it “pains him” for his QB1, Troy Aikman, contributing to the Miami Dolphins and not getting the opportunity with the Dallas Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/HPyYxguiBX — DLLS Cowboys (@DLLS_Cowboys) May 26, 2026

The Dolphins brought Aikman in as a consultant during their coaching search and kept him around as an advisor after that. As Irvin indicated, he has somewhat leveraged his relationships around the NFL to give the franchise some information to act on.

It does feel like a missed opportunity for the Cowboys not to take advantage of Aikman’s ties to the organization, as well as his connections around the league. One reason they never asked might be because he has been publicly critical of Jerry Jones in recent years, even if that criticism certainly appears warranted in most cases.