Report: Chris Paul clears protocols ahead of likely Game 3 return

The Phoenix Suns won the first two games of the Western Conference Finals without Chris Paul. Now, as the series shifts to Los Angeles, their star guard is on his way back.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Paul has cleared the necessary protocols and is on track to return for Game 3 barring an unanticipated setback. Paul passed a cardio exam on Wednesday morning, which was the final step he had to take in order to clear COVID-19 protocols. He tested positive for the virus just ahead of the series and did not play in either of the first two games.

The Suns could hardly ask for better news. With a 2-0 series lead, they get their star guard back for the remainder of the series. The Los Angeles Clippers will need to hold serve at home to have a real chance in the series, and Paul’s return is a big blow for them, too.

Paul has been the Suns’ biggest fan in the series so far. The 36-year-old is coming off a fantastic series against Denver that saw him average 25.5 points and 10.2 assists per game in the sweep.