Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

, ,

Clippers draft pick intends to play for Auburn during 2026-27 season

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
The LA Clippers logo at Intuit Dome
Oct 23, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; The LA Clippers logo at midcourt at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Narcisse Ngoy, selected 57th overall by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2026 NBA Draft, announced Thursday that he plans to honor his commitment to Auburn University and play college basketball for the Tigers during the 2026-27 season.

The 7-foot center from France, who earned MVP and Defensive Player of the Year honors in France’s Elite 2 League last season, committed to Auburn in March. In a statement on Instagram, Ngoy expressed gratitude to the Clippers while affirming his intentions.

“I am thankful for the LA Clippers’ confidence in me. I fully intend to honor my commitment to Auburn University, and I am looking forward to wearing the Auburn Tigers jersey for the 2026-27 season,” he wrote.

Because Ngoy turns 22 this summer, he was automatically eligible for the draft without forfeiting his college eligibility, unlike players who voluntarily declare. The Clippers view this as a draft-and-stash arrangement, retaining his rights while he develops at Auburn. This marks a rare instance of a player opting for college immediately after being drafted in the modern era.

Auburn coach Steven Pearl praised Ngoy’s high-upside potential, toughness, and physicality upon his signing.

This situation highlights evolving dynamics between professional and collegiate basketball amid rising NIL opportunities and eligibility rules.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App