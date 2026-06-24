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NBA insider gives notable update on Kawhi Leonard’s future

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Kawhi Leonard holds a ball
Apr 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers during game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

With NBA free agency right around the corner, one player whose future is up in the air is Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard is entering the final season of a 3-year, $149.5 million contract, and NBA insider Chris Haynes believes he could be moved if the two sides don’t agree to an extension.

“If an extension is not worked out…I expect the Clippers to look to move Kawhi,” Haynes said on Tuesday night. “I don’t expect that he will stay and play on an expiring deal.”

Questions have been swirling about Leonard due to an ongoing NBA investigation regarding the Aspiration scandal.

At the same time, the Clippers traded away James Harden at last year’s deadline, and if Leonard doesn’t ink an extension, it would make sense to move him for assets as they try to get younger.

The Golden State Warriors are one team that has been linked to Leonard recently, so there should be interest if the Clippers open up the phone lines and explore deals for the former San Diego State star.

The NBA free agency negotiation period begins on June 30, and the Clippers might want an answer before then so they can figure out how to allocate their resources.

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