NBA insider gives notable update on Kawhi Leonard’s future

With NBA free agency right around the corner, one player whose future is up in the air is Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard .

Leonard is entering the final season of a 3-year, $149.5 million contract, and NBA insider Chris Haynes believes he could be moved if the two sides don’t agree to an extension.

“If an extension is not worked out…I expect the Clippers to look to move Kawhi,” Haynes said on Tuesday night. “I don’t expect that he will stay and play on an expiring deal.”

Chris Haynes:



"If an extension is not worked out…I expect the Clippers look to move Kawhi. I don't expect that he will stay and play on an expiring deal" pic.twitter.com/4KkcwmAhYf — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) June 24, 2026

Questions have been swirling about Leonard due to an ongoing NBA investigation regarding the Aspiration scandal.

At the same time, the Clippers traded away James Harden at last year’s deadline, and if Leonard doesn’t ink an extension, it would make sense to move him for assets as they try to get younger.

The Golden State Warriors are one team that has been linked to Leonard recently, so there should be interest if the Clippers open up the phone lines and explore deals for the former San Diego State star.

The NBA free agency negotiation period begins on June 30, and the Clippers might want an answer before then so they can figure out how to allocate their resources.