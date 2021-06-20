Clippers teammate has positive update about Kawhi Leonard’s health?

The LA Clippers fell in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, but there may still be a glimmer of hope for them on the horizon.

After Sunday’s 120-114 loss to the Phoenix Suns, Clippers guard Reggie Jackson offered a seemingly positive update about Kawhi Leonard’s health.

“He’s doing everything he can to make an impact from afar, and he’s doing everything he can to get back as fast as possible,” said Jackson of the two-time Finals MVP, per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.

Leonard, who did not make the trip to Phoenix, is nearing the one-week mark since the knee injury that he suffered in Game 4 of the Utah Jazz series. The 29-year-old was rumored to be dealing with an ACL issue, but the Clippers still have yet to provide any official updates on his health.

While it does not help that the Clippers will be playing every other day, the suggestion that Leonard is working towards a return is an encouraging one. Should they take even one game from the Suns without him, that would put the Clippers in a competitive position to buy more time for Leonard. In the meantime though, Leonard is still finding other ways to help out the team.