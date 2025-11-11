Cooper Flagg’s mom sparks controversy with her social media activity

Cooper Flagg’s mom sparked a controversy on Tuesday with her social media activity.

Kelly Flagg garnered attention early Tuesday by reposting an X post about how it was unfair to Cooper to have to hear “fire Nico” chants while shooting crucial free throws late in Monday’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Mavericks fans vehemently chanted for GM Nico Harrison’s firing frequently as the Mavericks blew a late lead in the game.

Many felt that the repost was Kelly Flagg’s way of endorsing Harrison’s firing, which did happen on Tuesday. Later in the day, she tried to clarify by saying it was meant to draw attention to fans chanting during the home team’s free throws.

“Retweet wasn’t about firing Nico. It was about the fact that the fans were chanting during our free throws. Our guys had nothing to do with what went down,” Kelly wrote on X. “It’s done now so we all need to move on. Hopefully better days ahead.”

Considering the reposted post directly alluded to the team needing to fire Harrison, it was inevitable that people would view it as Kelly endorsing such a move. Even if it was, the decision to fire Harrison had clearly been made by that point.

Cooper Flagg has had a tumultuous rookie season after the team experimented with him at point guard to start his NBA career. Now his general manager has been fired after just 11 games. Obviously, it is not an ideal environment for Flagg to be operating in.

Kelly Flagg has shown in the past that she is not shy about airing her opinions. Now that her son is in the NBA, her social media activity will be under an even larger microscope.