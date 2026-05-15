Cooper Flagg goes public with his basketball player girlfriend

Cooper Flagg may in line for a remake of “Love & Basketball.”

The Dallas Mavericks phenom Flagg went public over social media this week with his girlfriend Arianna Roberson. Flagg posted a picture to his Instagram Story of himself locking lips with Roberson in a mirror selfie.

The happy couple also starred together this week in a TikTok video that was posted to Roberson’s page.

Cooper Flagg and girlfriend Arianna Roberson pic.twitter.com/EVqSLPFST9 — Hater Report (@HaterReport) May 15, 2026

Flagg, 19, and Roberson, 20, both enrolled in college at Duke and played basketball for the university. Roberson, who is a 6-foot-4 center, continues to attend Duke and averaged 8.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game for the Blue Devils as a redshirt freshman last season.

Meanwhile, Flagg and Roberson going public with their relationship will not come as a surprise to eagle-eyed Duke fans. The two were already spotted together in attendance at a Blue Devils basketball game a few months ago, and Roberson also appears to have been the mystery woman who went viral at Flagg’s NBA Rookie of the Year press conference last month.

Roberson has another notable connection to the NBA as well as her older brother Andre Roberson played in the league from 2013-21 and was an All-Defensive selection in 2017. Now Roberson is forming quite the power couple with Flagg, the former No. 1 overall draft pick who averaged 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game as a rookie for the Mavericks this season.