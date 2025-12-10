Larry Brown Sports

Ty Lue had blunt comment about sending Chris Paul home

Tyronn Lue looking on
Nov 19, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LA Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue looks on against New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Clippers coach Ty Lue deflected when asked about the team’s decision to send Chris Paul home.

Lue on Tuesday addressed the Paul situation and denied reports that he and the point guard had not been on speaking terms. However, Lue essentially deflected when asked why Paul was sent home when the Clippers have a recent history of bringing players back after similar issues, and said the question was one for team president Lawrence Frank.

“You gotta ask Lawrence,” Lue replied.

As recently as 2024, the Clippers brought PJ Tucker back into the fold after initially sending him home over a public trade demand. The Clippers clearly feel the Paul situation is different, but Lue, at the very least, is not interested in saying why.

Lue keeps trying to put some distance between himself and the decision after it was reported that he and Paul had internal problems. Nobody is really believing it, though, and that is not necessarily great for his reputation among other players.

.

