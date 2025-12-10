Ty Lue had blunt comment about sending Chris Paul home

Los Angeles Clippers coach Ty Lue deflected when asked about the team’s decision to send Chris Paul home.

Lue on Tuesday addressed the Paul situation and denied reports that he and the point guard had not been on speaking terms. However, Lue essentially deflected when asked why Paul was sent home when the Clippers have a recent history of bringing players back after similar issues, and said the question was one for team president Lawrence Frank.

“You gotta ask Lawrence,” Lue replied.

After Tyronn Lue explained how the team took the Chris Paul departure, I asked him why this was irreconcilable and not just a situation like the recent past where multiple Clippers players have been sent home then brought back



As recently as 2024, the Clippers brought PJ Tucker back into the fold after initially sending him home over a public trade demand. The Clippers clearly feel the Paul situation is different, but Lue, at the very least, is not interested in saying why.

Lue keeps trying to put some distance between himself and the decision after it was reported that he and Paul had internal problems. Nobody is really believing it, though, and that is not necessarily great for his reputation among other players.