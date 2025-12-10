Mark Cuban refutes rumor that Mavericks fan favorite is ‘likely to retire’

Mark Cuban was quick to nip an unconfirmed report in the bud on Tuesday, which claimed one Dallas Mavericks player was on the verge of retirement.

A report from Mavs Film Room, a known Mavericks page on X, stated that veteran big man Dwight Powell was “likely to retire at the end of the season.” Powell entered the season as the longest-tenured Mavericks player currently on the roster.

Several fans were understandably skeptical about a report coming from what is essentially a popular fan-run account. The news gained enough traction that Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban felt the need to respond to the claim.

“Not true,” Cuban responded.

Cuban’s response came an hour after Mavs Film Room stated that the page “expected pushback, and I respect it. But I stand by my reporting.”

Only time will tell which side truly knows what’s in Powell’s mind.

Powell is as close to being a Mavericks lifer as a player could get without actually being one. He was a second-round selection in 2014 after a four-year college career at Stanford. His draft rights were traded around until he ended up with the Boston Celtics.

After playing just five games in a Celtics uniform, Powell was dealt to the Mavs as part of the trade that brought Rajon Rondo to Dallas. He continued his rookie year in Texas playing alongside the likes of Dirk Nowitzki, Jameer Nelson, Richard Jefferson, Monta Ellis, Tyson Chandler, and Amar’e Stoudemire — all names that should evoke some sense of nostalgia from even casual hoops fans.

Powell has outlasted the Luka Doncic era and has now been tasked with setting screens for the newest franchise face, Cooper Flagg. Through 12 seasons, Powell has averaged 6.6 points and 4.2 rebounds across over 700 games in a Mavericks uniform.