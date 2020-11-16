Damian Lillard reacts to suggestion of Giannis Antetokounmpo on Blazers

Would Giannis Antetokounmpo ever end up on the Portland Trail Blazers and teammates with Damian Lillard? Probably not, but Lillard still reacted to the possibility.

A popular NBA Twitter user tweeted a suggestion about Giannis ending up in Portland to team with Lillard.

When Giannis goes to Portland #DameTime — BEAN (@MGRADS) November 15, 2020

Lillard saw the tweet and reacted with a few shrug emojis.

Antetokounmpo is signed through next season but can become a free agent after that. Milwaukee is confident that Giannis will re-sign with them. If he doesn’t, we don’t imagine he would be looking to Portland, though the combination of Antetokounmpo and Lillard as teammates would be nice. Just don’t expect Lillard to hold his breath waiting for it to happen.

Photo: Frenchieinportland/Wikimedia via cc-by-sa 4.0