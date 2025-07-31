Details emerge on LeBron James’ meeting with Nikola Jokic’s agent

Contrary to recent rumors, LeBron James and Nikola Jokic might not actually be teaming up any time soon.

Misko Raznatovic, the Serbian sports agent who represents the Denver Nuggets star Jokic, caused a fuss last week with a post to social media about the Los Angeles Lakers star James. Raznatovic revealed that he was meeting on a boat in France with James and James’ longtime business partner Maverick Carter. The caption posted by Raznatovic about “big plans for the fall of 2026” sparked an even bigger frenzy.

You can see Raznatovic’s post at the link here.

In a report on Wednesday, Front Office Sports shared the details about the star-studded meeting. It turns out the trio was actually meeting to discuss the plans for a new international basketball league spearheaded by Carter. Front Office Sports adds that the meeting was neither about the Nuggets nor about the Lakers.

Indeed, word emerged earlier this year that Carter was planning to launch an international league that would look to rival the NBA. At the time, Carter’s efforts were said to involve multiple private equity funds in an effort to raise $5 billion to launch the league. The league would also reportedly consist of six men’s teams and six women’s teams playing games around the globe (full details here).

A couple of months later, Bill Simmons shared the update that the bid to form the league was actually looking very legitimate and was backed by both a concrete plan and by sufficient capital. Now it looks Carter’s efforts are gaining even more steam, especially if Razantovic’s comment about “the fall of 2026” is to be believed.