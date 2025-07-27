Nikola Jokic’s agent causes stir with post about LeBron James

Nikola Jokic’s agent certainly knows how to stir the pot.

Misko Raznatovic, the Serbian sports agent who represents the Denver Nuggets star Jokic, sparked a frenzy over social media this week with a post about Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. Raznatovic posted a picture to Instagram of himself on a boat along with both James and James’ longtime business partner Maverick Carter.

Tagging both James and Carter in the post, Raznatovic had the location as Saint Tropez, France. He also included the caption, “The summer of 2025 is the perfect time to make big plans for the fall of 2026!”

The post comes amid a wave of uncertainty about James’ future with the Lakers. While James recently picked up his $52.6 million player option with the team for next season, reports are that he has gotten his feelings hurt by the Lakers (in part because they failed to offer him a contract beyond the 2025-26 campaign). As it stands right now, it appears that the Lakers are fully committed to the Luka Doncic era and intend to treat 2025-26 as James’ final year in Los Angeles, whether he ends up retiring or not.

As for Jokic, he is still under contract with the Nuggets through at least 2027 (with a player option for 2027-28 as well). There are also no indications that Jokic is unhappy in Denver, particularly with the Nuggets making some big win-now moves this summer.

Despite their playoff battles in years past, James and Jokic share a strong relationship of mutual respect. Now it appears that Jokic’s agent is toying with the possibility of recruiting James to Denver for the 2026-27 season (assuming that James would still like to continue his NBA career by that point).