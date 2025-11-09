Cavaliers’ De’Andre Hunter actually injured Josh Giddey with wicked ankle breaker

De’Andre Hunter on Saturday may have taken the term “ankle breaker” a little too literally.

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward had Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey in isolation midway through the third quarter of their game at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Giddey ended up on the wrong end of a highlight as he tried to defend Hunter near the left wing.

Hunter unleashed a nasty crossover that actually got Giddey to twist his right ankle while trying to keep up. The Aussie fell to the ground in pain as Hunter finished the play with a slam to cut the Cavs’ deficit to 83-78.

Giddey had to be assisted off the floor and limped back to the locker room to get his ankle checked out.

Josh Giddey came up limping after that DeAndre Hunter crossover. He gets back to the locker room under his own power. pic.twitter.com/nG7u7ozp8w — Joel Lorenzi (@JoelXLorenzi) November 9, 2025

Despite looking like he was headed for a stint on the injured list, Giddey miraculously came back after just a couple of minutes of game action.

The Bulls playmaker showed a lot of toughness by playing through the pain, but it clearly affected him for the remainder of the contest. Giddey shot 0/7 from the field the rest of the way in a 128-122 Bulls loss.

Hunter went off on Saturday with 29 points on 10/16 shooting. He also snatched Giddey’s ankles on a play that will be immortalized in highlight reels for years to come.