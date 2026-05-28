NBA analyst drops ‘agonizing’ take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a back-to-back NBA MVP winner and is one game away from his second straight NBA Finals appearance.

Gilgeous-Alexander has been a superstar since coming to OKC, but he has drawn a lot of criticism lately due to flopping.

On Thursday, NBA analyst Mike Greenberg said that watching Gilgeous-Alexander play is “agonizing” and “not fun” during an episode of “Get Up!”

Mike Greenberg on SGA:



“Sometimes watching him play is agonizing. It is not fun…. You have to understand that for the rest of us, watching this style of play is not like watching Steph, it’s not like watching Michael Jordan. It’s just not. We’re watching to be entertained.”… pic.twitter.com/i231Ek5RnF — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 28, 2026

Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks called Gilgeous-Alexander a “little frail” and questioned his free-throw trips after the Suns were swept by the Thunder in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Last postseason, fans chanted “Free Throw Merchant” at Gilgeous-Alexander during the Western Conference Finals, although the Thunder star said it was a “compliment.”

Gilgeous-Alexander was second in the NBA in free-throw attempts in the regular season, only behind Luka Doncic, although Gilgeous-Alexander played four more games than the Los Angeles Lakers star.

In the Thunder’s Game 5 win over the San Antonio Spurs , Gilgeous-Alexander had 17 free-throw attempts, and he also had 17 attempts in the Game 1 win over the Suns.

The Thunder will try to finish the Western Conference Finals on Thursday with Game 6 against the Spurs at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.