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NBA analyst drops ‘agonizing’ take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looks on
Mar 16, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks on in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a back-to-back NBA MVP winner and is one game away from his second straight NBA Finals appearance.

Gilgeous-Alexander has been a superstar since coming to OKC, but he has drawn a lot of criticism lately due to flopping.

On Thursday, NBA analyst Mike Greenberg said that watching Gilgeous-Alexander play is “agonizing” and “not fun” during an episode of “Get Up!”

Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks called Gilgeous-Alexander a “little frail” and questioned his free-throw trips after the Suns were swept by the Thunder in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Last postseason, fans chanted “Free Throw Merchant” at Gilgeous-Alexander during the Western Conference Finals, although the Thunder star said it was a “compliment.”

Gilgeous-Alexander was second in the NBA in free-throw attempts in the regular season, only behind Luka Doncic, although Gilgeous-Alexander played four more games than the Los Angeles Lakers star.

In the Thunder’s Game 5 win over the San Antonio Spurs, Gilgeous-Alexander had 17 free-throw attempts, and he also had 17 attempts in the Game 1 win over the Suns.

The Thunder will try to finish the Western Conference Finals on Thursday with Game 6 against the Spurs at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

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