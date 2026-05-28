NBA insider reveals why Victor Wembanyama escaped punishment

Victor Wembanyama ’s pockets are safe from an unexpected expense amid the NBA Playoffs.

Wembanyama avoided getting slapped with a fine by the Association over his actions following the San Antonio Spurs ’ 127-114 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of the 2026 Western Conference Finals at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla., on Tuesday.

The former top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft only received a warning from the league for “violating media access rule,” according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

Meanwhile, NBA insider Chris Haynes believes Wembanyama’s outstanding behavior in the past helped the French star avoid a much more serious punishment than a slap on the wrist

“He was voted by the [Professional] Basketball Writers Association for being one of the most accommodating players to media. They let him off the hook this time,” Haynes said during an appearance on NBA TV.

Back in April, Wembanyama was awarded the 2025-26 Magic Johnson Award from the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

At that time, PBWA president Howard Beck said that Wembanyama personifies the kind of “superstar who is just as thoughtful and engaging off the court as he is dominant on the court.”

Wembanyama was seemingly neither dominant on the court nor engaging with reporters on Tuesday, as he shot 4-for-15 for 20 points in Game 5 before blowing past the media.