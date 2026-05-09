Draymond Green plays the victim with latest comments about Charles Barkley drama

Draymond Green is trying to play the victim card … in a situation that he himself created.

The Golden State Warriors star Green spoke out over the weekend after causing a stir earlier in the week by insulting Charles Barkley. Green was making a guest appearance on ESPN’s “Inside the NBA” and took a largely umprompted shot at Barkley.

During the episode, Barkley was commenting about the Warriors’ aging core, to which Green responded by getting personal with Barkley and dissing the end of Barkley’s own playing career with the Houston Rockets . The former Defensive Player of the Year Green received sharp backlash online over the cheap shot at Barkley.

Speaking on Saturday on the latest episode of his self-titled podcast, Green apologized for the remark and said that he meant no disrespect to Barkley. But Green also used his airtime to try to play the victim and suggest that his words were being unfairly twisted by fans.

“What I found interesting was, how everybody tried to make it like this whole ‘Oh man, Draymond think he better than Chuck’ thing,” said Green. “I found that interesting because what it shows is how bad y’all want me to do bad. That’s what it really shows is how much y’all want to see me fall.

“That’s good,” Green added. “I think that’s amazing for everyone that does because if you’re spending time trying your hardest to make me fall, what are you doing with your life?”

You can see the full clip of Green’s remarks (in which he also slammed his critics by saying, “You’re not better than me at life”) at the link here.

While Barkley has since said that he did not take any offense to Green’s putdown, it is still pretty rich for Green to be whining over a situation that could have been avoided entirely if he had just kept quiet and not insulted anybody. That was almost reminiscent of the time last year that Green, instead of taking responsibility after getting called out for his own actions, attempted to play the race card instead.