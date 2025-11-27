Erik Spoelstra had no idea why Heat players drenched him in the locker room

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra apparently did not get the memo that he was set to reach a rare milestone during his team’s game Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Heat beat the Bucks in a hard-fought 106-103 contest at Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla. The victory extended the Heat’s winning streak to six games and improved their record to 13-6 this season.

Wednesday’s result also gave Spoelstra the 800th win of his NBA coaching career. He became just the 17th member of the NBA’s 800-win club.

Congrats to Erik Spoelstra of the @MiamiHEAT for becoming the 17th coach to secure 800 total coaching wins! pic.twitter.com/1NJrj3gE5L — NBA (@NBA) November 27, 2025

The Filipino-American coach also joined Gregg Popovich and Jerry Sloan as the third NBA head coach to achieve the feat with a single franchise.

The Heat players were more than ready to celebrate the achievement with their head coach after the game. The moment Coach Spo stepped into the locker room, players cheered loudly as they drenched him with water bottles. Spoelstra took the unexpected shower in stride, but then admitted he was clueless about celebratory soaking.

“For what? For what?” Spoelstra asked before finally being told about his own accomplishment.

He really had no idea why 😂 congrats, Spo!



Unlocked // @RobinhoodApp pic.twitter.com/HeaeVeAroi — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 27, 2025

Spoelstra has long been regarded as one of the best head coaches in the NBA. He has an 800-578 record (58.1%) across 18 seasons as Miami’s head coach. Despite leading the Heat to two championships and six total Finals appearances in that span, the man has never won a Coach of the Year Award.

If Miami continues to overachieve relative to their offseason projections, Spoelstra has a golden opportunity to win the plum this season. The 13-6 Heat have a top-3 record in the East without having any big-name stars on their roster. Spoelstra’s coaching acumen is a big reason for that, and why the team gave him a gargantuan contract two seasons ago.