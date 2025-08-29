Report: ESPN had multiple issues with Jeff Van Gundy

Some new details are emerging this week about ESPN’s decision two years ago to part ways with Jeff Van Gundy.

ESPN had multiple issues with their former analyst Van Gundy ahead of their decision to part ways with him in 2023, Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported on Thursday. Marchand reports that part of ESPN’s reasoning in laying off Van Gundy was because of his perceived desire to return to coaching (which also reportedly factored into the network’s decision to part ways with Mark Jackson as well).

Additionally, Marchand writes that the NBA was also not a fan of Van Gundy’s tendency to criticize officials during game broadcasts. You can read Marchand’s full report on the situation here.

The former NBA head coach Van Gundy, 63, had been with ESPN since 2007 and had become a staple of their top NBA broadcast team along with Jackson and Mike Breen. However, Jackson and Van Gundy were both let go two summers ago as part of large-scale layoffs at the network. Many have since criticized ESPN over the way that they handled Van Gundy’s firing specifically, including Van Gundy’s brother Stan.

Van Gundy has since been doing well for himself though, winning an NBA championship in 2024 after being hired as a consultant by the Boston Celtics. He then returned to an active coaching role later that year as the lead assistant to Tyronn Lue on the LA Clippers (a position Van Gundy still holds). Van Gundy has been tasked with overseeing the Clippers’ defense and led the team to a top-3 finish in defensive rating last season.

Meanwhile, Van Gundy was indeed known for his outspoken opinions over the years as a broadcaster. Between Van Gundy’s prominent officiating criticisms and the potential of him leaving to return to coaching (which Van Gundy did eventually do), ESPN apparently no longer wanted to work with him.