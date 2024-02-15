ESPN analyst says Lakers will add superstar this summer

The Los Angeles Lakers are the No. 9 team in the West and not looking like a championship contender this season, but some help may be on the way this summer.

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins was making the TV rounds on Thursday and said on multiple shows that he has heard a superstar is coming to the Lakers this summer.

“The Lakers need to stand pat, get through this season, have a run, because another superstar’s on the way this summer,” Perkins told “The Pat McAfee Show” during an appearance on Thursday. “I can’t reveal who that superstar is … but if the Lakers stand pat, they have a superstar on the way this offseason.”

"The Lakers need to get through this season because another superstar is on the way this summer.. He's the perfect fit for Anthony Davis and LeBron James" ~ @KendrickPerkins #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/OjiKHNapZm — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 15, 2024

Perkins said he didn’t want to divulge whom the player is to avoid burning his source, but he says it’s going to happen.

It’s important to keep in mind that Perkins is more known for his wild opinions and not his reporting, so there’s no way to say this will happen. But Lakers fans will now be spending time trying to figure out who that superstar is. Perkins noted that the player in question will fit in well with Anthony Davis perfectly, too.

Let the speculation begin …