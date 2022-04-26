Extent of Donovan Mitchell’s hamstring injury revealed

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell is dealing with multiple injuries, but he may be able to play through them as his team tries to stave off postseason elimination.

Mitchell suffered a hamstring injury late in Utah’s Game 5 blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night. He appeared to be in serious pain as he walked off the court, but an MRI on Tuesday revealed good news. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the MRI on Mitchell’s left hamstring came back negative.

Still, Mitchell is banged up. Wojnarowski added that he is dealing with bruising in both of his quads. The Jazz are hopeful he will be able to play in Game 6 on Thursday night.

Mitchell will continue to get treatment between now and Thursday's elimination game vs. the Mavericks in Salt Lake City. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 26, 2022

Mitchell struggled in Game 5. He shot just 4-of-15 from the field and finished with 9 points in 32 minutes. He is shooting just 37 percent in the series, and it is fair to wonder if injuries have contributed to the poor performance.

The Jazz are trailing 3-2 in the series and will host Dallas in Game 6. Mitchell said after Monday’s game that he has to “find a way” to be ready for Game 6, so we would not bet against him suiting up.