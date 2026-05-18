Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Everyone said the same thing about the Pistons after they got embarrassed in Game 7

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Cade Cunningham looking serious in a Pistons uniform
Jan 29, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Detroit Pistons just gave their doubters all the ammunition they needed heading into the offseason.

The Pistons entered Sunday’s clash with the Cleveland Cavaliers as the favorites to win Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich. But the Pistons looked overmatched in what turned into a 125-94 blowout loss in front of their home fans.

Detroit trailed 64-47 at halftime. Instead of coming back after the break, the Pistons’ vaunted defense allowed 99 points across three quarters. A technical foul called during the quarter break allowed the Cavaliers to hit the century mark before the start of the fourth quarter.

Fans piled on the Pistons during and after the game, with many calling Detroit the worst No. 1 seed ever.

Cade Cunningham finished with just 13 points on 5/16 shooting. His All-NBA running mate, Jalen Duren, tallied 7 points and 9 rebounds. None of the Pistons scored more than 17 points in Game 7.

To the Pistons’ credit, they at least managed to avoid a first-round series upset at the hands of the Orlando Magic. That probably absolves them from the title of worst No. 1 seed ever. But it didn’t help Detroit’s case that the team had to come back from down 3-1 to beat Orlando.

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