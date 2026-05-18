Everyone said the same thing about the Pistons after they got embarrassed in Game 7

The Detroit Pistons just gave their doubters all the ammunition they needed heading into the offseason.

The Pistons entered Sunday’s clash with the Cleveland Cavaliers as the favorites to win Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich. But the Pistons looked overmatched in what turned into a 125-94 blowout loss in front of their home fans.

Detroit trailed 64-47 at halftime. Instead of coming back after the break, the Pistons’ vaunted defense allowed 99 points across three quarters. A technical foul called during the quarter break allowed the Cavaliers to hit the century mark before the start of the fourth quarter.

Fans piled on the Pistons during and after the game, with many calling Detroit the worst No. 1 seed ever.

the detroit pistons might be the worst 1 seed ever — Doug Harvin (@RealDougHarvin) May 18, 2026

Pistons have one of the worst supporting casts, offensively, ive ever seen. East us trash for allowing this team to win 60 games — K.C. (@Not___KC) May 18, 2026

Detroit pistons worse #1 seed ever 😂😂😂 https://t.co/kAx12fQohy — Aussieknicksfam 🐊 🦘 (@Madknicksfreo) May 18, 2026

THE PISTONS HAVE TO BE THE WORST 1 SEED I'VE SEEN — New Mike 💋😘 (@MichaelKhater) May 18, 2026

Detroit Pistons might be the worst #1 seed that I’ve ever seen — Mets Dad (@The_Technician1) May 18, 2026

Cade Cunningham finished with just 13 points on 5/16 shooting. His All-NBA running mate, Jalen Duren , tallied 7 points and 9 rebounds. None of the Pistons scored more than 17 points in Game 7.

To the Pistons’ credit, they at least managed to avoid a first-round series upset at the hands of the Orlando Magic . That probably absolves them from the title of worst No. 1 seed ever. But it didn’t help Detroit’s case that the team had to come back from down 3-1 to beat Orlando.