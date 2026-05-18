Blake Griffin, Taylor Rooks call out ‘nerd’ Shams Charania for spoiling NBA MVP award

Shams Charania just made himself some pretty high-profile enemies.

The ESPN reporter irked fans and media members alike on Sunday when he broke the news that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had won his second consecutive NBA MVP award. Charania shared the news on X hours before the official announcement.

The award announcement was supposed to be made on NBA on Prime before Charania played the role of spoiler. The trio of Taylor Rooks, Dirk Nowitzki, and Blake Griffin piled on Shams during their live telecast.

Rooks: “Just to be clear, the official MVP announcement is happening here. Dirk and Steve, you both won MVPs—but I don’t remember Shams spoiling it.”

Nowitzki: “I don’t think he was around. He was a baby.”

Griffin: “What are we doing, man? Like it’s Sunday, Shams. Go to brunch, you nerd. Come on!”

Blake Griffin CALLED OUT Shams for spoiling the MVP 😭



“What are we doing man? It’s Sunday Shams. Go to brunch you nerd. C’mon!”

pic.twitter.com/QdOiLpNigT — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) May 18, 2026

SGA’s MVP win was a monumental moment for the Thunder star. He became just the 14th player in NBA history to win the plum in back-to-back seasons. He’s also just eight wins away from becoming a back-to-back NBA champion and likely Finals MVP, which would put him on an even shorter list.

Luckily for sports fans, Charania cannot spoil who wins the NBA Finals just yet. But the 32-year-old Chicago native probably would if he could.