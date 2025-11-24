Fans all made the same joke after Dallas Wings won WNBA draft lottery again

Social media comedians were having a field day with the news about the Dallas Wings winning the WNBA draft lottery for a second straight year.

On Sunday, the Wings were revealed to have won this year’s lottery and thus the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft. This comes after the Wings also won last year’s WNBA draft lottery and were able to select Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 overall pick.

Going 2 BACK



The Dallas Wings have officially won the draft lottery and will pick first in the 2026 WNBA Draft! pic.twitter.com/9xnPOvqmpQ — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) November 23, 2025

In response to the news, everyone made the same joke over X — that Dallas was continuing to be rewarded for the Luka Doncic trade.

Dallas has gotten every number 1 pick since the Luka trade pic.twitter.com/1Ec26f1IWl — Fives (@moodyfan_) November 24, 2025

Dallas still getting rewarded for the Luka deal — joeyy (@deewinterslover) November 23, 2025

Dallas has won every professional basketball lottery since Luka left — CSGN.fun (@CSGNet) November 24, 2025

Luka got them two # 1 picks in Dallas pic.twitter.com/JuOL7LhbUb — CELTICS BANNER 19 (@BiggLynch) November 24, 2025

After the Dallas Mavericks traded away Doncic to the big-market Los Angeles Lakers last February, they won the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft lottery months later (ultimately selecting Cooper Flagg). That led to conspiracy theories claiming that the NBA had supposedly rigged the lottery in favor of Dallas as a reward for them sending their superstar to a marquee franchise (with the Lakers then selling for a record $10 billion valuation in October).

Now the Wings have also won two consecutive draft lotteries of their own. As a result, they will get a chance to potentially pair Bueckers with her former UConn teammate (and rumored girlfriend) Azzi Fudd or pick another option such as UCLA’s Lauren Betts or Spain’s Awa Fam at No. 1 overall instead.