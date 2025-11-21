Larry Brown Sports

Fans stunned by Timberwolves guard’s odd sweatshirt

Rob Dillingham dribbles the ball
Oct 17, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Rob Dillingham (4) dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Rob Dillingham had an interesting wardrobe selection when the team hit the road for a West Coast road trip this week.

The Timberwolves shared a photo on Thursday that showed Dillingham and Anthony Edwards getting ready to board the team plane to head to Phoenix for Friday night’s game against the Suns. Fans noticed that Dillingham was wearing a sweatshirt with a graphic on it, and they were stunned when they realized what it said.

Dillingham’s sweatshirt said “2008 Global Financial Crisis.”

The reactions to the sweatshirt, which appears to be made by a brand called Praying, were hilarious. Many fans noted that Dillingham was born in 2005, meaning he was a toddler during the financial crisis of 2008.

If you look closely, you will also see that Dillingham was wearing pants that said the word “shirts” all over them.

The outfit raised a lot of questions, though it is difficult to even know where to start. If that was the goal for Dillingham, he certainly accomplished it.

Dillingham, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, has played in 13 games off the bench this season. The former Kentucky star is averaging 4.7 points per game.

