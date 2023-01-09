Former NBA lottery pick wins big on ‘The Price Is Right’

One retired ex-NBA forward came on down this week to great success.

Former New York Knick Jared Jeffries appeared as a contestant on an episode of the popular CBS daytime game show “The Price Is Right” that aired on Monday. Jeffries found himself as the proud owner of a brand-new car after winning at the pricing game “One Away.”

Check out the video (where the 6-foot-11 Jeffries hilariously towered over host Drew Carey and also had a very wholesome reaction to his big win):

Former Knick Jared Jeffries won a car on The Price Is Right this morningpic.twitter.com/AEQwgYap7P — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 9, 2023

Jeffries, now 41, was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2002 NBA Draft and went on to play 11 seasons in the league, averaging 4.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game overall. Though best known for his time with the Knicks, Jeffries was not always popular with the local fanbase and also played a role in the infamous Knicks-Denver Nuggets brawl in 2006.

It has been several years now since we had last heard from Jeffries. But it is awesome to see that his 2023 is off to such a great start (though it is anyone’s guess if Jeffries will actually be able to fit into his new ride).