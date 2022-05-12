Frank Vogel is reportedly a candidate for 1 NBA coaching job

Frank Vogel reportedly has a chance to land on his feet quickly after being fired by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Vogel is a candidate for the Charlotte Hornets head coach position, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. The Hornets are in the process of finishing their first round of interviews, but it sounds like Vogel remains on the list of candidates heading into round two.

Charlotte is winding down the first round of the Hornets’ head coaching search, according to league sources, having flown to meet several coaches in person as opposed to over Zoom. Frank Vogel, the former Lakers head coach, is among Charlotte’s list of interviewed candidates. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) May 12, 2022

Vogel was fired by the Lakers on April 11 after a chaotic and disappointing final season with the Lakers. He appeared to lose the respect of his players during the difficult campaign, though some have criticized the Lakers for making Vogel a scapegoat when those star players did not perform, especially after he coached the team to an NBA title in 2020.

The Hornets are a much younger team with a talented but unproven set of core players, including LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges. Vogel could prove to be a much better fit for a team like that than he was with the Lakers.