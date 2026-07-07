Giannis Antetokounmpo is making 1 major change with the Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo is changing more than just his team for next season.

The Miami Heat officially announced their acquisition of the former NBA MVP Antetokounmpo in a series of social media posts on Monday. As part of their announcement, the Heat also shared some notable news — that Antetokounmpo will officially be wearing the No. 7 jersey in Miami.

Antetokounmpo had worn the No. 34 throughout his entire NBA career up to this point (since 2013). But during a stream appearance with Internet personality N3on this week, Antetokounmpo hinted at the possibility of changing to the No. 7.

BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo announces he doesn’t think he will keep number 34 this year with the Heat



He likes the number 7. https://t.co/0NeMNBZrLS pic.twitter.com/PRUbdQlJDU — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) July 6, 2026

NBA writer Jake Weinbach also reported on Monday that the Bucks intend to retire Antetokounmpo’s No. 34 jersey with their franchise. As such, it is a fitting time for the 10-time All-Star Antetokounmpo to make a change in Miami.

The No. 7 jersey was last worn with the Heat by (coincidentally) center Kel’el Ware, who was part of the trade package sent back to the Bucks for Antetokounmpo. It has also been worn by some notable former All-Stars in Miami over the years, including Goran Dragic, Kyle Lowry , Shawn Marion, and Jermaine O’Neal.

Antetokounmpo has yet to explain the significance of No. 7, but it is notably the sum of 3 and 4. The 31-year-old star also thanked Milwaukee in a farewell video on Monday and is now turning the page on that era in more ways than one.