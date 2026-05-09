Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo is prioritizing 2 things with a new team

Giannis Antetokounmpo might be out on at least half the league if the latest report about him is to be believed.

The disgruntled Milwaukee Bucks star Antetokounmpo is believed to want to play for a true title contender, Sam Amick and Eric Nehm of The Athletic reported Saturday. Additionally, Antetokounmpo is believed to prefer staying in the Eastern Conference.

Antetokounmpo, the former NBA MVP, is looking to end his tenure in Milwaukee after 13 total seasons and a championship in 2021. In the five years since winning it all, the Bucks have won just one total playoff series, and the 31-year-old Antetokounmpo is seemingly ready to move on.

Meanwhile, both of Antetokounmpo’s reported priorities here essentially go hand and hand. If Antetokounmpo wants to compete for a title, his best chance is indeed to stay in the East and avoid the West (where Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama , Luka Doncic, and Nikola Jokic all currently reside).

In recent weeks, we have heard that some surprise Western Conference teams might make a run at Antetokounmpo this summer. But with Antetokounmpo armed with the leverage of being able to hit free agency in 2027, any West team might be a non-starter for him.

Of course, there are some other factors that could play a part in Antetokounmpo’s ultimate landing spot as well. In particular, the situation with Antetokounmpo’s brothers is reportedly turning off at least one interested trade suitor.