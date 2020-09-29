Gordon Hayward reportedly rushed rehab to play in Eastern Conference Finals

Gordon Hayward toughed it out against Miami in the Eastern Conference Finals, and now we are getting an idea of just how injured he still was.

Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reported on Monday that the Boston Celtics swingman rushed his rehab to face the Heat. Hayward reportedly sustained nerve and retinaculum damage in his sprained ankle and could barely jump. Washburn adds that he needed about two-plus more weeks of rehab. The Celtics did not have that time though, so Hayward essentially played on one leg.

Hayward was hurt in Game 1 of the first round on Aug. 17. He returned to action for Game 3 of the conference finals on Sept. 19. Hayward managed 10.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 30.7 minutes a game against Miami. He helped the Celtics get two wins, but they ultimately fell in six.

With how Hayward spoke about the injury at the time, it is not surprising that he needed a lengthy rehab. He now has the entire offseason though to hopefully get himself right.