Hawks considering hiring controversial head coach

The Atlanta Hawks are in the market for a new head coach and are considering a controversial figure for the job.

The Hawks fired Nate McMillan this week after a disappointing 29-30 start to the season. The team is considering former Jazz coach Quin Snyder for the job. They are considering at least a few other candidates as well.

On Wednesday, NBA reporter Marc Stein reported that Ime Udoka is being considered for the job.

Among the candidates being considered for the Hawks' coaching vacancy, league sources say, is former Celtics coach Ime Udoka. More NBA from me: https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 23, 2023

Udoka has been serving a 1-season suspension with the Boston Celtics for a violation of team policies. Udoka had an inappropriate relationship with a female co-worker and was accused of making unwanted comments to the woman.

In his lone season as the Celtics’ head coach, Udoka went 51-31 and led the team to an NBA Finals appearance, where they lost to the Warriors in six games. The Celtics promoted Joe Mazzulla to their head coach this season and have the best record in the East.

Udoka was being considered by another team but did not end up hired.