Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Ime Udoka went nuclear on referees after controversial ending of Rockets-Nuggets game

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Ime Udoka on the sideline
Oct 31, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Ime Udoka against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka will likely be expecting a hefty fine in his mailbox soon.

Udoka did not hold back on his frustrations Monday after his Rockets lost to the Denver Nuggets in a 128-125 overtime affair at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. The Rockets coach lambasted the officiating in the contest, directly attacking the referees who made the said calls.

“The most poorly officiated game I’ve seen in a long time,” Udoka said during his postgame press conference. “Two have no business being out there, and the crew chief was acting star-struck. You’re seeing all kind of inconsistent calls, and I’m sure we should’ve gotten more [technical fouls].”

23-year veteran Zach Zarba served as the crew chief, while Jamahl Ralls and Natalie Sago rounded out the three-man officiating crew.

The Rockets were on the wrong end of a few controversial calls down the stretch of Monday’s primetime affair. Houston swingman Amen Thompson got called for a costly foul before a Denver inbound as the Rockets led by 1 with 2.3 seconds left. Jamal Murray converted the game-tying free throw that eventually sent the game to overtime.

Thompson was again penalized for a foul in overtime on what looked like a clean strip of Murray near the halfcourt line. Udoka could only watch in disbelief.

Alperen Sengun had a monster outing for the Rockets, finishing with 33 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in what was his best Nikola Jokic impression. But Sengun badly missed a potential game-tying three-pointer in the final seconds of overtime.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App