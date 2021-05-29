 Skip to main content
Ja Morant not sure family will travel back to Utah after racist heckling

May 28, 2021
by Grey Papke

Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant admitted that he isn’t sure whether his family will return to Utah for Game 5 of the Western Conference quarterfinals, even though the Jazz banned the fans responsible for making racist comments toward them.

On Friday, Morant said he was pleased with the organization’s decision to ban three fans that made offensive remarks to Morant’s parents during Game 2 in Utah. He added, however, that he was unsure if his parents would travel back to attend Game 5 in light of what happened.

Morant’s family said they had no issues with other Jazz fans, but the conduct of these three was definitely an issue. Not only that, but it was alleged that family members of a second Memphis player received similar treatment.

This is one of several issues with fans the NBA has dealt with this week. The 76ers banned a fan who dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook. The New York Knicks also had to take action against a fan who spat on Trae Young.

