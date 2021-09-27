Jason Kidd reveals what he wants Luka Doncic to improve upon

Most people would say Luka Doncic doesn’t have much to improve upon as he enters his fourth NBA season, but Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd has some constructive feedback for the young star.

Kidd was full of praise for Doncic at the team’s media day Monday, comparing Doncic to “a young Picasso.” Kidd did say, however, that he wants to encourage Doncic to use his teammates and be comfortable relying on them.

Jason Kidd calls Luka Doncic “a young Picasso … I don’t know if anybody ever told Picasso that he had to use all the paints, but I just want to remind him that he can rely on his teammates, that his teammates will be there to help him.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) September 27, 2021

There were certainly times last season that Doncic had the look of someone who felt they had to do it all themselves. That was the case even when he was having bad shooting nights or struggling to play his best.

On the other hand, some would probably argue Doncic would trust his teammates more if he had more reliable teammates — or at the very least, ones he gets on with better.