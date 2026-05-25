Paige Bueckers reacts to Azzi Fudd’s historic breakout game

Azzi Fudd finally had her breakout game in the WNBA, and she did so by breaking a record previously held by her Dallas Wings teammate, Paige Bueckers.

Fudd, the No. 1 overall pick at the 2026 WNBA Draft, led the Wings to a 91-76 win over the New York Liberty at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

She came off the bench and stunned the Liberty with a 24-point performance on 9/15 shooting, including six 3-pointers in 32 minutes of action. It was the most prolific 3-point showing by a Wings rookie in a game.

Bueckers, who tied the franchise record in 2025 after hitting five triples against the Phoenix Mercury, had no problem seeing Fudd break it.

“It was probably only a matter of time before she got going and got hot from the 3-point line,” Bueckers said in a postgame interview, via WNBA on NBC and Peacock. “So, yeah, records are meant to be broken, and I’m happy she got that one.”

Bueckers was not too shabby herself in the Liberty game, as she fired 24 points on 7/13 shooting with a couple of made baskets from behind the arc in 36 minutes.

Dallas seems like a team on the rise with Bueckers leading the attack and Fudd gaining more confidence each passing game.

The Wings, who won just 10 games in 2025, are now 4-3 through seven games in the 2026 campaign, and they will look to sustain their form on Thursday versus the Las Vegas Aces at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.