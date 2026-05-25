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Knicks players sent a message with their Game 4 outfits

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Jalen Brunson looks ahead
Feb 3, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks seemingly wanted to send a message to the Cleveland Cavaliers in how they arrived for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday.

Knicks players, including Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, arrived at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Oh. for Monday’s game dressed in black. Most interpreted it as the Knicks sending a message that they were going to the Cavs’ funeral and intend to finish off the series Monday night.

Wearing black to a game is a popular way for teams to show how serious they are about burying their opponents. The Knicks have even done it before, though it was a previous iteration of the team and did not go well for them.

On the other hand, the Knicks appear well-positioned to finish the series. At this point, the Cavs sound like they’ve been reduced to making lame excuses for their performances. New York is in total command of the series, and they would probably do well to get it done with as early as possible so they can rest before the NBA Finals.

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