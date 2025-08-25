Jayson Tatum gets roasted over his new look

Jayson Tatum’s plagiarism appears to be back.

Images went viral on Sunday of the Boston Celtics star Tatum rocking a new look. Tatum was seen with a cornrow-inspired hairdo while on a trip for the wedding of LA Clippers guard Bradley Beal, Tatum’s close childhood friend from Missouri. Take a look at the photos of Tatum.

Jayson Tatum with the new look pic.twitter.com/26jLX9WBbV — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) August 24, 2025

Tatum quickly got cooked by social media over the new look. Most fans compared him to either rapper Drake or actor Shemar Moore, the former host of “Soul Train.”

why he look like drake — Playoff Basketball (@playoffnba_) August 24, 2025

Either look like Drake or Shemar Moore in that Madea movie https://t.co/eOf2iII5vy — KRSM (@Krispy_Karriem) August 24, 2025

Even Tatum’s co-star on the Celtics, Jaylen Brown, was very much taken aback by Tatum’s unexpected new look.

Jaylen Brown couldn’t believe Jayson Tatum’s new look:



“JT got braids? Nah, that’s crazy…JT just doing anything now.”



(Via @FCHWPO on Twitch) pic.twitter.com/pDZYyD9rxz — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) August 24, 2025

Tatum, who is expected to miss all of next season due to an Achilles tear, is no certainly stranger to copying the vibe of others. Look no further than when the Celtics won the championship in 2024, and Tatum tried his best to aura farm by drawing from multiple sources.

But then again, perhaps we should give Tatum a little bit of credit here. He has already been roasted in the past over his poor sense of fashion, so it certainly can’t hurt for the six-time NBA All-Star to try out some new things.