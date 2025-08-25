Larry Brown Sports

Jayson Tatum gets roasted over his new look

by Comments
Jayson Tatum smiling
May 7, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) smiles before game one of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Tatum’s plagiarism appears to be back.

Images went viral on Sunday of the Boston Celtics star Tatum rocking a new look. Tatum was seen with a cornrow-inspired hairdo while on a trip for the wedding of LA Clippers guard Bradley Beal, Tatum’s close childhood friend from Missouri. Take a look at the photos of Tatum.

Tatum quickly got cooked by social media over the new look. Most fans compared him to either rapper Drake or actor Shemar Moore, the former host of “Soul Train.”

Even Tatum’s co-star on the Celtics, Jaylen Brown, was very much taken aback by Tatum’s unexpected new look.

Tatum, who is expected to miss all of next season due to an Achilles tear, is no certainly stranger to copying the vibe of others. Look no further than when the Celtics won the championship in 2024, and Tatum tried his best to aura farm by drawing from multiple sources.

But then again, perhaps we should give Tatum a little bit of credit here. He has already been roasted in the past over his poor sense of fashion, so it certainly can’t hurt for the six-time NBA All-Star to try out some new things.

