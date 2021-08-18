Jeanie Buss does not like NBA’s play-in tournament

The NBA’s play-in tournament was a ratings smash last season, but one team owner definitely does not rock with it.

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss spoke this week with Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic. In the interview, Buss explained why she does not like the play-in format.

“I obviously see the excitement of it,” said Buss. “I could see where it’s kind of fun for one game. But I don’t want to diminish what happens in the regular season.

“They like to say that it combats tanking,” she added. “I think tanking would be best served by losing draft picks, something that hurts the basketball department as opposed to financial punishment, right? Because the general manager’s job is based on wins and losses. The general manager’s job isn’t based on how many season tickets you sell, or how many sponsors.”

Buss’ Lakers were in the play-in tournament last season where they defeated Golden State to clinch the No. 7 seed. They would go on to lose in the first round though, as did the other three teams to advance from the play-in.

The play-in format can indeed marginalize the importance of the regular season as we saw with the Warriors. Buss also noted in her interview how they were the No. 8 seed for most of the year but failed to even make the playoffs by virtue of losing both their play-in games.

Regardless, the tournament is here to stay for at least one more season. Buss is far from the only prominent NBA person who dislikes the play-in though.