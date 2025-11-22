Jimmy Butler calls out Warriors’ defense

In a candid postgame assessment following the Golden State Warriors’ disappointing 127-123 NBA Cup loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night, star forward Jimmy Butler did not hold back on his team’s glaring defensive shortcomings.

Speaking to reporters in front of the Chase Center backdrop, Butler, who joined the Warriors in a blockbuster trade ahead of the previous season’s deadline, expressed frustration with the team’s lack of effort on the defensive end.

Jimmy Butler: “We’re just not guarding nobody. From what I can tell, I haven’t been here long, but that’s never been the formula here.”



“I’m always optimistic. But I’m also honest.” pic.twitter.com/2IU2NZUXwe — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 22, 2025

“We’re just not guarding nobody,” Butler said. “From what I can tell, I haven’t been here long, but that’s never been the formula here. I’m always optimistic. But I’m also honest.”

The comments come amid a broader slump for the Warriors, whose once-elite defense — ranked No. 1 in the league (109.0 rating) from Butler’s arrival last season through the end of the year — has regressed significantly in 2025-26.

Opponents have exploited rotations, transition opportunities, and open looks, with Portland’s balanced attack exposing persistent issues in paint protection and perimeter closeouts.

Butler’s blunt honesty underscores growing concerns within the locker room, as the Warriors have struggled to maintain the intensity that fueled their championship aspirations. Despite offensive firepower led by Stephen Curry and Butler himself, the defensive lapses have turned winnable games into frustrating defeats.

“I’m always optimistic. But I’m also honest,” Butler reiterated, signaling a call for accountability as Golden State looks to regroup.