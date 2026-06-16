Notable update emerges on De’Aaron Fox’s future after his poor NBA Finals

De’Aaron Fox might not have to throw his things into a bankers box just yet.

The San Antonio Spurs are committed right now to Fox as their franchise point guard, Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported Monday during an appearance on “SportsCenter.” Windhorst added that he expects that to remain the case with Fox and the Spurs as well.

Fox, a two-time NBA All-Star at 28 years old, just completed his first full season with San Antonio. While he had a strong regular season with 18.6 points and 6.2 assists per game, Fox slowed down in the playoffs, in part due to an ankle injury that bothered him down the stretch.

Overall in the postseason, Fox averaged 15.6 points and 6.0 assists per game. He then managed just 12.8 points per game on shoddy 34/25/90 shooting splits in the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks and of course had an absolutely catastrophic game-losing blunder in Game 4.

The Spurs already have a crowded backcourt around Fox with Stephon Castle , 21, and Dylan Harper , 20, already looking like foundational pieces. With Fox about to begin a new four-year, $229 million max extension with the Spurs starting next year, there is certainly a strong argument for San Antonio to gauge the trade market for him.

Still, the Spurs did overachieve to an extent by making it to this year’s Finals as a very young and inexperienced team. If San Antonio does indeed decide to run it back with Fox as their undisputed starting point guard though, it could only further the frustrations of one other young player on their team.