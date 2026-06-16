Jalen Brunson points to 1 surprising play that defined Knicks’ championship run

Jalen Brunson had an unexpected answer when asked to name one play that best represented the New York Knicks ’ run to the 2026 NBA Championship.

Brunson spoke to ESPN reporter Malika Andrews shortly after dominating the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals and being named Finals MVP.

The Knicks superstar was asked to name one play that “embodies” the team’s title run. He chose the play when Josh Hart blew a wide-open go-ahead layup attempt late in Game 4, which initially sounded like he was clowning his closest Knicks teammate.

But then Jalen explained further.

“When Josh honestly missed the layup,” Brunson told Andrews. “I’m not even trying to be funny. Usually, I joke about that stuff. He missed the layup in Game 4. Then OG fouled Wemby. Then Josh was on the floor holding his face, and me, KAT, and Jose [Alvarado] just ran up to him and said, ‘get up.’

“That play, I think, really embodies this team. … I feel like when you’re able to look past the mistakes, you’re able to do things like make a shot or get the offensive rebound. When you quickly doubt yourself, and you have your teammates come and pick you up and say, ‘we’re good,’ I think that gives us confidence to make another play.”

The Knicks stayed poised and kept their composure throughout the NBA Finals, whether they were losing by double digits or looking to bounce back after a costly mistake.

The same could not be said about the Spurs, who looked like the better team for most of the series up until the games got tight in the fourth quarter.

That’s where the Knicks’ chemistry and experience paid off en route to the franchise’s first championship since 1973.