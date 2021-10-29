Jimmy Butler gets roasted for posting bizarre TikTok video

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler was feeling himself after this week’s victory over the Brooklyn Nets … perhaps a little too much so.

Butler posted a bizarre video of his feet to TikTok on Thursday. In the video, the former All-Star called himself “the No. 1 foot model in all of the world.”

Twitter soon tapped in to react to the video, and it is safe to say that they were not feeling it. Here were some of the best roasts of Butler for the post.

I just did not feel like seeing Jimmy’s toes today — (@Huncho_Jman) October 28, 2021

Ooooouuuccchh, dem curved toes. — Julian Sarpong (@xKingJuju) October 28, 2021

I just saw Jimmy Butler’s feet on tik tok and I’m throwing uuuuup 🤢 — Belinda (@belindasanglavy) October 28, 2021

Wtf Jimmy Butler doin on TikTok man 😑 — Josh 🧀 (@JoshGotJuice_) October 28, 2021

Butler has always been complimented for his footwork in the post. But that is probably something that his 177,000-plus followers on TikTok were not exactly begging to see. Maybe Butler was trying to get everyone in the Halloween spirit?

Call it an occupational hazard, but basketball players have always had pretty ugly-looking feet. At least Butler’s are not as horrifying as this hooper’s feet.

Photo: Jan 22, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) controls the ball against the Washington Wizards during the second half at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports