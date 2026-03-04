Marcus Smart takes a shot at Grizzlies fans

Marcus Smart is joining the bandwagon of Memphis hate.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard Smart appeared this week on NBAT2’s “GRILLED” show. During the episode, Smart got in a shot at fans of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Smart was asked which city had the ugliest fans and replied, “Memphis.”

“I feel bad for ’em because Memphis is for the people,” Smart added. “They love, and they support. But they just ain’t it. They just ain’t it.”

Here is the video.

come on marcus smart………. pic.twitter.com/Ub9oFKTJa9 — Devin Walker (@Devin_Walker2) March 3, 2026

The former Defensive Player of the Year Smart, 31, actually had a brief tenure with the Grizzlies from 2023-25. But that means that he had some time to get up close and personal with the Memphis faithful.

While Smart did try to soften the blow by praising Grizzlies fans for their fervent support of their team, those comments do not come across as much better. They also come a little over a week after Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards took a cold swipe at Memphis for supposedly being “dirty.” That then led to Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green agreeing with Edwards’ assertion that Memphis needs some work in terms of their accommodations.