Report: Hall of Fame NBC analyst ‘likely out’ next season

NBC plans to trim its roster of on-air talent next season, with a seasoned analyst potentially among those on the chopping block.

Longtime NBC analyst Tony Dungy is “likely out” as a regular on “Football Night in America,” according to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand. The move is considered a precursor to a few more cuts as the network aims to revamp its “Sunday Night Football” pregame show.

Per the report, Dungy has yet to be “fully informed” of the decision, which is not yet considered final. NBC could also opt to give the Hall of Famer an emeritus role, which would keep him as a part of the program, albeit with a diminished role.

Dungy has been a fixture on NBC’s “Football Night in America” for nearly two decades, joining the program alongside Rodney Harrison in 2009. Dungy has also been tapped to serve as an analyst for “Sunday Night Football,” sharing his thoughts from both the studio and the broadcast booth.

