Ohio State linebacker leaves jaws on the floor at NFL Combine

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles delivered one of the most electrifying performances in recent NFL Combine history on Thursday in Indianapolis, leaving scouts, analysts, and fellow prospects stunned with his elite athleticism.

At 6-foot-5 and 244 pounds, Styles posted a jaw-dropping 43.5-inch vertical jump—the highest by an off-ball linebacker since 2003 and the best ever for any player 6-4 or taller and 240-plus pounds in that span.

Styles also led all participants with an 11-foot-2 broad jump and tied for the fastest 40-yard dash of the day at 4.46 seconds.

The feat generated massive buzz, with NFL Research highlighting that Styles became the only player since 2003 (at 230-plus pounds) to combine a sub-4.5 40, 40-plus inch vertical, and 11-plus foot broad jump.

Styles’ explosiveness drew comparisons to versatile defenders like Fred Warner, and even prompted reactions from players like Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton.

Entering as a projected top-10 pick, Styles solidified—or perhaps elevated—his status with a perfect or near-perfect Relative Athletic Score among linebackers.

Styles, son of former NFL linebacker Lorenzo Styles Sr., backed up his athletic testing dominance with strong production at Ohio State, including leading the team in tackles last season. His combine showing underscored rare size-speed traits that could make him a top-five selection in April’s 2026 NFL Draft.