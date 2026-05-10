Joel Embiid has curious comments after 76ers’ season-ending loss

Joel Embiid is still looking for the first conference finals berth of his NBA career, but he is apparently not sweating it one bit.

Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers were embarrassed in Game 4 of their second-round series against the New York Knicks on Sunday. They lost 144-114 in front of their home crowd at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pa., giving the Knicks the 4-0 series sweep and eliminating the 76ers from title contention.

Speaking with reporters after the game, Embiid dropped some curious comments. He said that he viewed the season as a success … even if the 76ers lost in the second round.

“I know we lost,” said the former MVP Embiid. “And I know that’s not the right mentality to have. But you know for me, this was a success.

“I came into this year not knowing where I was gonna be, how long I was gonna play, if I was even going to play based on how the knee was the last two years,” Embiid added. “I came in just hoping for the best … [Now] we’re in a position that we figured out the knee. It hasn’t been an issue.”

"I know we lost… But for me, this was a success."



Joel Embiid on the 2026 season pic.twitter.com/BkfoWftkl7 — Underdog (@Underdog) May 10, 2026

You might be able to understand Embiid’s overall point given that his left knee had been a debilitating issue for him over the last couple of years (ever since a 2024 meniscus tear). But those comments won’t come as much solace to 76ers fans, who want to compete for a championship and don’t want their star player’s ultimate goal to simply be getting through the season healthy.

The 32-year-old Embiid, who even admitted himself there that it was not the right mentality to have, will officially be starting a new three-year, $193 million max contract with Philly next season. While Embiid’s health fortunately appears to be trending in the right direction these days, 76ers fans can’t be feeling too encouraged right now by those remarks (especially since Embiid also recently evaded questions about his future with the team).