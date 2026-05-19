Joel Embiid now owns a very dishonorable distinction

Joel Embiid is getting roasted on his day off.

The Philadelphia 76ers star Embiid was in the news again this week amid the latest development with the NBA playoffs. On Sunday, Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell led his team to an Eastern Conference Finals berth with a Game 7 victory over the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich.

With the win, Mitchell advanced to the conference finals for the first time in his NBA career. That left Embiid as the sole owner of a very dishonorable distinction.

Embiid is now the only player in the last decade to make an All-NBA First Team … without a single conference finals appearance in his entire career to show for it. The 32-year-old Embiid earned All-NBA First Team honors in 2023 (which was also his NBA MVP year).

Joel Embiid is now the ONLY first team All-NBA member from the past DECADE to have not reach a Conference Finals in their career.



pic.twitter.com/Flbm6BSzyI — Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) May 18, 2026

It actually gets even worse for Embiid from there as well. Reddit user “Morezingis” pointed out in a viral post on Monday that Embiid is also the only player in the last 40 years to make an All-NBA First Team without a career conference finals appearance. Dominique Wilkins (who earned All-NBA First Team honors in 1986) was the last NBA player to have that shameful distinction, never once making a conference finals in his career.

Embiid, whose 76ers were eliminated in the second round of this year’s playoffs by the New York Knicks , has been in the NBA since 2014 but has failed to make a single conference finals over that entire span. The seven-footer also did not help his own cause this year with the curious remarks he made after Philadelphia’s season-ending loss.