Michigan champion Aday Mara is being linked to 1 NBA lottery team

Aday Mara might be able to stay on the East Coast as he makes the leap to the NBA.

The former Michigan center Mara has been linked to the Brooklyn Nets by “multiple league sources,” Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo! Sports reported on Monday. O’Connor notes that the Nets are also being connected to ex-Tennessee forward Nate Ament.

Brooklyn is in an interesting position heading into the NBA Draft next June. They hold the No. 6 overall pick, which means that they are just outside the range of this year’s elite talents but in a sweet spot when it comes to selecting from the second tier of prospects.

The seven-footer Mara, 21, was a standout as a junior for Michigan this past season. He averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game, earning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors and also serving as a rock inside for the Wolverines as they went on to win the national championship.

Meanwhile, the Nets do have a need in the frontcourt. Nic Claxton, 27, is signed for two more years as their starting center but is a modest 6-foot-11 and is largely limited offensively to dunks and putbacks.

Mara, a big man with strong footwork and post moves around the rim, is steadily rising up draft boards in the wake of the ridiculous measurements he posted at the NBA Combine this month. If the Nets do not end up selecting Mara at No. 6 overall, there is a very good chance that another team in the draft lottery will.