Josh Hart’s bizarre Jalen Brunson moment during NBA Cup celebration caught on video

Josh Hart is one of the most fearless guards in the NBA today, but he took his audacity to new heights on Tuesday night.

During the NBA Cup Trophy presentation following the New York Knicks’ 124-113 win over the San Antonio Spurs at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., Hart was caught on video seemingly sticking his thumb into the backside of teammate and Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson.

Hart’s wild gesture immediately threw off Brunson, who quickly turned around to see who was messing with his sensitive region.

Again, there is video evidence of it, but we’ll leave it up to you to make whatever you want out of it.

Nah Josh Hart is OUT OF POCKET for this 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/JmblGQGNmC — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) December 17, 2025

It takes a strong bond between two people for this kind of action to happen in public view without it ending in someone getting punched in the face. That’s where the closeness of Hart and Brunson comes in. The two have known each other for a long time, dating back to their college days with the Villanova Wildcats.

Hart appeared to realize later that everyone saw what he did.

Damn in 4k…..😂😂😂😂 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) December 17, 2025

Hart, Brunson and the Knicks got the job done against the Spurs, thanks in large part to their balanced attack. Brunson won the NBA Cup Most Valuable Player award after scoring 25 points on 11/17 shooting from the field with 8 assists, 4 rebounds and a block in 41 minutes of action. Hart, meanwhile, contributed 11 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals in 29 minutes of floor duty for the Knicks.

New York will be back in action on Thursday for a showdown against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.